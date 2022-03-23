Posted: Mar 23, 2022 2:42 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2022 2:42 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested early Wednesday morning for driving under the influence. Skylar Burton appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday where he was charged with a felony count of DUI.

According to an affidavit, Burton’s vehicle was pulled over at the intersection of Highway 123 and Highway 60 on the west side of Bartlesville. Officer believed that Burton was showing an erratic pattern of driving.

The defendant failed the field sobriety tests that was administered on site. Burton had his blood alcohol level revealed to be .14 after a breathalyzer test was given.

This is the second time Burton has been arrested for DUI. Burton also entered a guilty plea in a Tulsa County breaking and entering case in 2008. The defendant’s bond was set at $5,000 with a condition that he not consume any alcohol.