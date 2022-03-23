Posted: Mar 23, 2022 3:27 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2022 8:10 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council approves a resolution to adopt the Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional, Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.

City Manager Kevin Trease says Dewey used to create its own plan until state law changed. Trease says Dewey's population does not allow them to make their own plan, so they fall under Washington County's plan now. He says it is a plan of action that lists their local resources should the area ever experience a flood, a tornado, a wildfire, or any other natural disaster.

Trease says this is similar to what the City used to do before state law changed. He says they have an updated chapter in the overall County plan. The Washington County Multi-Jurisdictional, Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan would be unanimously approved by the Dewey City Council this week.

Two amendments to the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget would also be approved by the Council. One of the amendments revolved around a $50,000 REAP Grant that is set to help pay for updated bunker gear for the Dewey Fire Department. The other amendment focused on $15,994 in assistance to the Dewey Public Library from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries.

Later in the meeting, the Council would unanimously approve an emergency clause regarding an amendment to the City of Dewey's CMO Plan, adopting the revised and restated OkMRF Master Defined Contribution Retirement Plan. The emergency clause was needed for an item the Council had approved in an earlier meeting in March.

Following an executive session, the Dewey City Council would approve a real estate purchase and sale agreement between the City and Rupe Helmer Group, LLC.

The Dewey City Council will meet again on Monday, April 4, at 7:00 p.m. in City Hall, 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue.