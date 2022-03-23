Posted: Mar 23, 2022 5:10 PMUpdated: Mar 23, 2022 5:10 PM

Ty Loftis

Cliff's Design Center is expanding in downtown Bartlesville. For years, they had operated at 316 Dewey Ave., but when Cooper Herrington Furniture announced they would be closing their doors, Cliff's Design Center wanted to operate out of that building as well. They had hoped to open by mid-spring, but have since ran into some issues, as Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority Director Chris Wilson explains.

With the expensive costs to make these repairs and renovations, Wilson said the BRTA had the ability to give them financial assistance if they so chose. He explained the percentage they could pay for a certain project and detailed what project they were looking at assisting with.

Board member Paul Stuart made a motion to pay no more than $70,956.18 for that project. That motion was seconded and the Board approved that unanimously.