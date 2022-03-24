Posted: Mar 24, 2022 7:14 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2022 7:14 AM

The hotly contested education voucher bill is dead in the Oklahoma state legislature after a rejection by just two votes in the Senate late Wednesday night.

After more than two hours of debate, Senators came to the final decision, voting no on the Oklahoma Empowerment act with 24 'no' votes and 22 'yes' votes.

State Senator Greg Treat, who wrote this bill and other supporters, believed this legislation allowed parents and students to choose the best opportunity for them.

The vote comes after weeks of contentious debate and public pushback against the measure, including a protest in the Capitol rotunda.