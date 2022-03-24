Posted: Mar 24, 2022 8:17 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2022 8:19 AM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech in Bartlesville gives a shoutout to FIRST Robotics Team 2165 BisonBots as the made it to the semi-finals in their first Robotics competition of the year.

Any Tri County Tech student or Bartlesville High School students enrolled in a Project Lead The Way (PLTW) class are eligible to join.

The next competition is set to take place at the Expo Square Pavilion in Tulsa on April 7 through April 9. You can join in and watch the fun with your little ones as six bots battle it out on the floor.

To learn more about the FIRST Robotics Team and how to join, click here.

Photo courtesy: Tri County Tech