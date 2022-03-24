Posted: Mar 24, 2022 8:28 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2022 8:30 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a suspect allegedly involved in stealing items from Walmart.

CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville notes in its Facebook post that the man has a very distinct left hand tattoo. Any information that leads to an arrest will be worthy of an award.

You may leave an anonymous tip by visiting p3tips.com.

You can call the CrimeStoppers hotline as well at 918.336.CLUE.

Photo courtesy: CrimeStoppers