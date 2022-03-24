Posted: Mar 24, 2022 9:32 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2022 9:32 AM

Tom Davis

The Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra "Shines" Saturday, March 26, at 7:30pm, The Center which will feature Young Artists Competition winner, harpist Jacinta Johnson.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Angela Carter with BSO told listeners the show will feature exciting works performed by an exciting orchestra, showing off our symphony in its full musical and sonic capability. The concert will feature Stokowski’s grand arrangement of Bach’s Passacaglia and Fugue in C minor arranged by Maestro Loren Green.