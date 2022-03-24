Posted: Mar 24, 2022 9:39 AMUpdated: Mar 24, 2022 9:40 AM

This Sunday, the Bartlesville Community Center will be celebrating its 40th year of operation with a free concert at 5:30 p.m. and a reception to follow.

The show, which is titled “Forever Young” is about a group of friends on their journey as they discover the greatest songs of all-time. Songs by Billy Joel, The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Huey Lewis and the News and many others will be featured in Sunday’s free show.

Call the Bartlesville Community Center Box Office at 918-337-2787 to get up to four complimentary tickets. Additional tickets can also be purchased at bartlesvillecommunitycenter.com.