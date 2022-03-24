Posted: Mar 24, 2022 2:01 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2022 2:01 PM

Max Gross

A Parsons, Kansas man was arrested last week after he was found with a large quantity of methamphetamine. Christian Scott appeared at the Washington County Courthouse where he was charged trafficking methamphetamine as well as other traffic offense.

According to an affidavit, Scott was pulled over on the 800 block of Washington Boulevard. Scott’s truck was flagged because his Kansas driver’s license was listed as revoked. During the traffic stop a police K9 alerted the vehicle.

A search produced a small baggie found inside of a jacket that contained 1.5 grams of methamphetamine. Also, officers noted a water bottle that contained two syringes. This bottle fielded tested positive for the presence of meth. The bottled weigh 556 grams in total.

Bond for Scott was t set at $25,000. He is due back in court on April 8.