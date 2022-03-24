Posted: Mar 24, 2022 2:15 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2022 2:15 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was charged after an alleged assault on a detention officer at the Washington County Jail. Tabitha Gragg was charged with one felony count during a Thursday afternoon court appearance.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incident took place on Thursday morning as Gragg was being processed for a reckless driving charge. The defendant became non-compliant as officers attempted to fingerprint her.

A second officer helped assist Gragg to a holding area. The defendant kept pulling away from the officers. She then kneed an officer in the abdominal area during the course of the struggle. Bond for Gragg was set at $5,000.