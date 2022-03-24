Posted: Mar 24, 2022 2:16 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2022 2:16 PM

Tom Davis

Rivals in the Bartlesville Public Schools District 2 each had their chance to make their case to voters at the Green Country Republican Women's Club Luncheon on Thursday at Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville.

Both candidates used their time at the podium to introduce themselves and explain why each should be worthy of your vote on April 5th.

WATCH: Incumbent Scott Bilger

WATCH: Challenger Jonathan Bolding