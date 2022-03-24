News
Posted: Mar 24, 2022 2:16 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2022 2:16 PM
BPS School Board Candidates Make Their Cases at GCRWC Luncheon
Tom Davis
Rivals in the Bartlesville Public Schools District 2 each had their chance to make their case to voters at the Green Country Republican Women's Club Luncheon on Thursday at Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville.
Both candidates used their time at the podium to introduce themselves and explain why each should be worthy of your vote on April 5th.
WATCH: Incumbent Scott Bilger
WATCH: Challenger Jonathan Bolding
