Posted: Mar 24, 2022 9:18 PMUpdated: Mar 24, 2022 9:25 PM

Garrett Giles

Community members meet the artists behind Bartlesville Public Schools Foundation's (BPSF) "Goodnight Bartlesville" book.

The meet and greet took place at the Price Tower Arts Center's gallery on Thursday afternoon. BPSF Executive Director Blair Ellis says it coincided well with the BPS Youth Art Show at the Price Tower. Ellis says she loves how the community appreciates the district's art teachers. She says it was a special moment to see all the hard work they put into the book come into fruition.

There were 12 artists that helped illustrate "Goodnight Bartlesville." Four of the artists were Bartlesville High School students last year. The other eight artists were BPS teachers. All the teachers involved illustrated two pages that featured two locations in Bartlesville. Each student illustrated one page. One of the former students was in attendance.

Jane Phillips Elementary School Teacher Erinn Rakes illustrated two pages in the book. Rakes says she created the Bartlesville Civic Ballet page and their performance of The Nutcracker, and Christmas in the Ville, which features the ice rink in downtown Bartlesville that the Chamber manages around the holiday season. She says she drew her inspiration from growing up in Bartlesville and having fond memories of her hometown while reflecting on the great organizations we have in the community.

Rakes says she is proud of the community and the support that you show the Bartlesville Public School District's students and staff. She says the book gave her confidence in her skills as an artist.

To have a foundation like BPSF is a blessing to teachers like Rakes, who says they are lucky to have a foundation that supports our schools. Rakes says BPSF truly does give back to students and teachers. She says not every community has a foundation like BPSF, so they appreciate all the work Ellis and BPSF does for them.

An art teacher from Philadelphia that was staying at the Price Tower stumbled upon the meet and greet. Ellis says she met with the teacher who went on to purchase a copy of "Goodnight Bartlesville." She says the teacher is taking the book back to her school in Philadelphia to share the idea.

This was a team effort, as Ellis acknowledged the Price Tower for allowing them to use the gallery, and The Eatery for providing light snacks. Ellis is humbled to have her name in the book, but she says it would not be possible without the collaborative effort of the teachers, students, staff and community members that made it happen. She says the book is successful because there are so many people that are excited about being a part of it.

Ellis says "Goodnight Bartlesville" is still on sale at Moxie on Second, the Price Tower, Buttercup, and the Bartlesville Area History Museum. She says you can also purchase the book at the Education Service Center, located at 1100 SW Jennings Avenue, or online here.

There have been conversations of doing a hardback edition of "Goodnight Moon" that could be released this fall. Ellis says the original artwork from the book will be auctioned off at that time. She says you should be keeping an eye out for something like that in the future.