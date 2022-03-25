Posted: Mar 25, 2022 9:10 AMUpdated: Mar 25, 2022 9:10 AM

Garrett Giles

Dana Frisbie will present “Giving Up the Pursuit of Perfection” during the next Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce Women in Business function.

Frisbie will encourage participants to seek excellence instead of perfection. She will also give practical advice on lifestyle choices that will lead to optimal health and wellness.

This Women in Business event will take place at the Hillcrest Country Club on Wednesday, April 13, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Cost per person is $25 (includes lunch). To register, click here.