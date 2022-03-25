Posted: Mar 25, 2022 12:05 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2022 12:05 PM

Garrett Giles

OKM’s ‘Especially for Kids Festival’ is delighted to return for the 38th season. The Kids Festival will run from June 3 through June 9 with a variety of musical and dance activities for the whole family.

Disney Karaoke will take place on Friday, June 3 at Ambler Hall at 10:00 a.m. Rock Pipestem and the children of the Osage Tribe will perform from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. at the Sooner Park Band Shell as part of the opening for Sunfest.

The Kids Festival will hold its beloved Prince and Princess Tea Party at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 4 at the Johnstone-Sare Building. Attendees will be transported into the magical world of Alice in Wonderland and enjoy tea, scones, games, and more with the Mad Hatter as they listen to the harpist, Lorelei Barton.

Disney Song Box Bingo and Pizza returns with Michel Duncan and Jacky Manning LIVE on KYFM 100.1 starting at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 5 participants will have a chance to win a variety of prizes. Bingo cards are available for pick up at the OKM Music office from June 1-3 between 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. or June 4 between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

Come read the inspiring book entitled, “Coat of Many Colors,” by Dolly Parton on Monday, June 6 along with the book children can enjoy completing a special art project. The event will be at 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at Ambler Hall.

“Ferdinand the Bull” by Munro Leaf will be on Tuesday, June 7 at Ambler Hall combined with music with a hands on experience with the violin (10:00 a.m.) or the ukulele (1:00 p.m.)

The Mesner Puppet Theater, the famous touring company who has captured children’s imagination and inspired communities through storytelling, will perform at Hardesty Regional Library in Connors Cove Children’s Theater (Tulsa) on Tuesday, June 7. “How to Snag a Sea Monster” will show at 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and “Ringo’s Sing-Along Road Trip” will show at 7:00 p.m. The Mesner Puppet Theater will perform again on Wednesday, June 8 at Ambler Hall (Bartlesville) with “Ringo’s Sing-Along Road Trip” at 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m.

The Especially for Kids Festival will conclude on Thursday, June 9 at 10:30 a.m. with movement and story time by Storybook Dancers, a local company who aims to enhance the importance of literature and dance for children. Later that day at 1:00 p.m. “Top Hats and Tails, Bows and Ballroom,” which will include a dance performance and dance lesson from Mikala and Gianna Curless. Children will also enjoy a ballroom bobble. Both events will take place at Ambler Hall.

All ‘Especially for Kids’ events (with the exception of the Mad Hatter Tea Party) are FREE; however, seating is limited. RSVP below to reserve your spot to these marvelous musical masterpieces! The Mad Hatter Tea Party is $15 per person.

For more information please visit okmmusic.org or call 918.336.9900.