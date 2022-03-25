Posted: Mar 25, 2022 2:09 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2022 2:41 PM

Garrett Giles

Representatives Judd Storm and Wendi Stearman, along with Senator Julie Daniels, joined Bartlesville Radio for another edition of Capitol Call on Friday morning.

During our conversation, Senator Daniels said the Senate worked to pass Senate Joint Resolution 43, which would change the way they appoint appellate judges in Oklahoma by allowing the governor to appoint a candidate for the Senate to confirm. Sen. Daniels said this would give the governor a free hand to look state-wide for qualified people to serve on the courts. She said she hopes this is a reform measure that she says she hopes the people pass if it comes to a vote.

The Senate passed 188 bills addressing a variety of issues on marijuana. Sen. Daniels said there is a coalition getting together to go through all the bills. She said this is being done in order to put together a good package for reform.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat is wanting to send to the vote of the people a State Question to put the requirement of Voter ID in Oklahoma's Constitution. Another potential referendum that states that only citizens of the United States can vote may be put up for a vote of the people, too.

Another item from the Senate that passed was the partial elimination of the grocery sales tax.

Sen. Daniels notes that 1,083 bills filed in the Senate with 400 passing out of committee at the beginning of the current session. She said they are sending 320 measures to the House, while they are receiving 372 bills in return. The House of Representatives filed 1,482 bills ahead of the second session of the 58th Legislature.

Representative Judd Strom said deadline week is a big time for everyone at the Capitol. Rep. Strom said they are running back and forth from the office to the floor to get bills passed and put on the floor. He said the fight is his favorite part.

Meanwhile, Representative Wendi Stearman said her measure, House Bill 4327, which is focused on limiting abortions, has passed the House. Stearman said the bill allows for civil action if an abortion provider violates the law by providing an abortion. She said abortions harm all involved, including family members.

You can watch Friday's Capitol Call program below: