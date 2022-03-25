Posted: Mar 25, 2022 3:14 PMUpdated: Mar 25, 2022 3:17 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will consider a Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) rebate/audit contract when they meet on Monday. This is in regards to upgrading the Washington County Jail's HVAC System.

Later in the meeting, the Commissioners may approve a report to officers from the Adult Drug Court for the month of February 2022.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on the second floor of the County Administration Building, 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in Bartlesville, at 9:00 a.m.