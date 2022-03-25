Posted: Mar 26, 2022 7:37 AMUpdated: Mar 26, 2022 7:38 AM

Tom Davis

The Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters (OAB) honors Bartlesville Radio.

At their Annual Convention Saturday night at the Riverspirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, the OAB presented Bartlesville Radio with the Community Service Award. The OAB Community Service Awards recognize member radio and television stations for their outstanding community service projects. The purpose of the award is to spotlight the tremendous job the Oklahoma radio and television stations do for their local communities.

Individual honors were presented to News Director Garrett Giles and to Sports Director Evan Farbach.

Garrett Giles won for his Feature Story "Table for 13." The story is about a Pre-Engineering student at Tri County Tech who set the table for the 13 service members that lost their lives in Kabul, Afghanistan in the campus' Coffee Shopin late August. For the audio version of this award-winning story, click here.

Evan Farbach for his Play-By-Play coverage of a Doenges Indians come-from-behind baseball victory last season.

Bartlesville Radio Staff and Management

Garret Giles receives his award from the OAB

Evan Farbach receives his award from the OAB