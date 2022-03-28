Posted: Mar 28, 2022 1:03 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2022 1:04 PM

At last week’s Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, the commissioners opted to table approving the prioritization of projects regarding making improvements to county roads and bridges.

They did that because District One Commissioner Randall Jones wanted more time to look over projects going on in his district. He was unable to attend Monday’s meeting so that agenda item was tabled once again.

District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt says they are working with ODOT on this eight year plan and explains that things can get delayed even further.

Once a plan gets approved, the public is free to see how Board members decided to prioritize the projects, as those documents are considered public.