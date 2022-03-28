News
Osage County
Posted: Mar 28, 2022 1:35 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2022 1:35 PM
Zero COVID-19 Cases Being Reported in Osage County
Ty Loftis
COVID-19 cases have been declining rapidly across Osage County and Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts said the latest numbers he is seeing are the best he can report yet.
District Two Commissioner Steve Talburt noted that some area businesses and health offices are beginning to lift restrictions on mask mandates, showing that the worst of the pandemic may finally be behind us.
