Posted: Mar 28, 2022 2:02 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2022 2:02 PM

Garrett Giles

President Joe Biden’s budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2023 receives some criticism from U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford.

In his statement on Monday afternoon, Sen. Lankford said:

“A president’s budget is simply a wish list for the upcoming year. Biden’s wish list is more taxes, more spending, and no genuine proposal to solve our skyrocketing debt. The lack of focus on lowering our debt and deficit perpetuates our nation’s growing inflation rate and cost of living. Everyone in the nation sees the fiscal problem and understands this moment requires serious debate and real solutions to our economic future.”

Sen. Lankford said it’s time to fix the broken budget process, cut unnecessary spending on earmarks, and put the needs of the American people first.