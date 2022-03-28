Posted: Mar 28, 2022 2:20 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2022 2:20 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Assessor's Office has been using a company called Datascout, LLC to assist the county with mapping and geo-spatial services. At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, it was time to consider renewing their contract for another year.

Assessor Ed Quinton Jr. talks about how DataScout has helped ease the burden of the employees within his office and what that company has been doing.

There was a slight price increase in the contract, but Quinton was satisfied with the work they have been doing. The Board approved the contract renewal contingent upon legal counsel making a few changes to the wording of the contract.