Posted: Mar 28, 2022 2:23 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2022 2:23 PM

Max Gross

An Ocheleta man was arrested on a warrant stemming from multiple protective order violations. Bryan Blood appeared at the Washington County Courthouse facing three misdemeanor counts. Blood posted bond and was present in the courtroom with attorney Curtis DeLapp.

According to an affidavit, a female victim had field for a protective order against Blood after a domestic incident that occurred in February at an Ocheleta residence. The victim made multiple allegations of physical harm committed by Blood.

It is further alleged that Blood called the female victim while claiming to be an insurance agent. The woman immediately hung up once she realized it was the defendant. Blood also sent the victim several emails referencing pictures that had previously been taken of two together. He also wrote that he would never stop chasing the victim.

Blood was charged with two separate counts of violating a protective order and one count of indirect contempt of court for violating the no contact provision in the previous case.