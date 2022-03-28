The Bartlesville city council offered their opening thoughts in a strategic plan meeting with consultant Patrick Ibarra of Mejorando Group at city hall in Bartlesville on Monday.

Patrick Ibarra prompted the council to look for the city's strengths, weaknesses and opportunies in the two-hour meeting.

Two "Community Conversation" meetings to obtain input on the City's Comprehensive Strategic Plans set for tonight, Monday, March 28 at 7pm and tomorrow, Tuesday, March 29 at 2:30pm with both at the Bartlesville Community Center, 300 S.E. Adams Blvd.

You likley won't see any city council members at the "Community Conversations" as Ibarra wants the focus squarely on the community as a whole and not individuals.

Strategic plan consultant Patrick Ibarra of Mejorando Group will be in Bartlesville both days to present an overview of the planning process to the council and the City project team and City employees, and to facilitate the public meetings at BCC.