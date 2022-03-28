Posted: Mar 28, 2022 3:46 PMUpdated: Mar 28, 2022 5:25 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners have heard the Dewey City Council's concerns regarding the Fairgrounds in their beloved City and are looking to respond.

Board Chairman Mitch Antle says he spoke with Mayor Tom Hays on Friday about the letter he read publicly during the Council's meeting last week. He says the Commissioners want to professionally address the allegations that were made.

Commissioner Antle says he has asked the County Clerk to begin to prepare to gather the expenditures that they have invested in the facility as well as a free fair rentals list, which will be used to address the concerns Mayor Hays presented in his letter. Antle says he estimates that they have spent quite a few dollars on the Fairgrounds over the last several years. He says he foundationally disagrees with the statement that the County has neglected the building for decades.

Mayor Hays claimed in his letter last week that the County had neglected the Fairgrounds. He said the County has always told Dewey that the monies were not available and that the facility could not support itself when asked about making improvements.

The letter was in opposition to the proposed Green Country Expo Center that may be put before voters this summer. If approved, it would pave the way for a new Fairgrounds site to be built in the heart of the County.

More on the letter and its presentation during the Dewey City Council meeting on Monday, March 21, can be read here.

In part, City of Dewey officials like Mayor Hays are upset because they have not been approached by the Washington County Public Facilities Authority. According to Commissioner Antle, the City of Dewey took great exception to the individual that was present for the Council meeting that said he was personally asked to be a sworn-in trustee to represent Dewey. Antle says Mayor Hays noted that the Council was not advised or asked if the individual could represent the City on their behalf. He says the City does not feel as if the individual adequately represents Dewey.

Commissioner Mike Dunlap says he would like people to be aware of the fact that they have made improvements to Fairgrounds in Dewey over the years. Dunlap says they completely updated the HVAC system and significantly repaired the roof of the facility due to leaks. He says they have even repaired earthquake damage the site suffered several years ago.

The Washington County Commissioners will collectively craft a response and consider the item in an upcoming meeting. This will allow the Commissioners to remain on the same page with their reply.