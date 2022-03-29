Posted: Mar 29, 2022 3:45 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2022 3:45 PM

Garrett Giles

You may have heard the old adage that the early bird gets the worm, but at a restaurant in downtown Bartlesville, the Bird flew through the front door… shattering glass.

According to Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings, a vandalism call came in just before 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday. Capt. Hastings says a Bird electric scooter was thrown through a glass door of Crossing Second, located at 215 E. 2nd Street. He says it appears that no one entered the building.

There is no word on if there was an arrest made in this case. We will have more information when it becomes available.