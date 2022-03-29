Posted: Mar 29, 2022 4:29 PMUpdated: Mar 29, 2022 4:30 PM

Tom Davis

A Community Conversation about the City of Bartlesville Strategic Plan was held Monday and Tuesday at the Bartlesville Community Center. The meetings were aimed at obtaining input from citizens about their ideas for the future of Bartlesville. Much was gathered during the session--both strengths and challenges.

Consultant Patrick Ibarra with the Mejorando Group led the discussion, which focused on three topics: what people like most about Bartlesville, what challenges are facing the Bartlesville community and what citizens would like to see when the strategic plan wraps up.

Among other things, attendees said they liked the strong support the community shows to the Bartlesville Police Department, community involvement and growing retail industry. Challenges that citizens said Bartlesville is facing include homelessness, infrastructure and a diversity of industry.

People at the meeting said the goal of the strategic plan should be to see sustainable growth, have a directive path to attract tourism and attract young professionals to Bartlesville.