Posted: Mar 30, 2022 6:44 AMUpdated: Mar 30, 2022 6:46 AM

Tom Davis

Cherokee Nation invests in housing, scholarships and the Trail of Tears Art Show.

In our monthly podcast, Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr talked about how the tribe is investing $120 million in safe housing. Chief Hoskin Jr said Cherokee Nation is building on the Housing, Jobs and Sustainable Communities Act by quadrupling their efforts to end home insecurity for Cherokees, as well as create hundreds of quality construction jobs for years to come.

Hoskin announced the investment in $407,000 in scholarships: private, tribal and institutionally based.

The Chief also invited everyone to experience one of the country’s most prestigious Native art shows,The Trail of Tears Art Show & Sale. TOTAS is the longest-running juried Native art competition in Oklahoma. Since 1972, it has fostered the artistic expression of Native American heritage.

The 51st Annual Trail of Tears Art Show & Sale will take place at:

Cherokee Springs Plaza

3377 Cherokee Springs Road

Tahlequah, OK 74464