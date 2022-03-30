Posted: Mar 30, 2022 12:49 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2022 1:28 PM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech in Bartlesville will launch a new Drones & Aviation program in August.

Dr. Tammie Strobel, Tri County Tech’s CEO and Superintendent, says this new aerospace program is for high school juniors and seniors in the area.

Dr. Strobel says it is uncertain what direction students might take with their careers, but the drone program will open a door of possibilities. From agriculture to disaster mitigation, to search and rescue or law enforcement, Dr. Strobel says drones allow people to go places that people can't go to on their own. She says the new program and Tri County Tech's partnership with Oklahoma Wesleyan University (OKWU) will help students use what they learned at Tri County Tech to extend their career options.

Dr. Strobel says students can earn industry certifications, explore career passions, and earn up to 40 hours of college credit at OKWU. Tri County Tech is taking applications for the new program now. This program and all Tri County Tech daytime programs are free to high school students in Nowata, Osage, and Washington County.

This is a wonderful opportunity for Tri County Tech to expose students to introductory courses to careers in aerospace. Dr. Strobel says they will have everything from learning how to use drones, aerospace studies, and much more. She says it is exciting to have the opportunity to introduce students to careers in aviation, Oklahoma's second largest industry.

The age requirement to receive a commercial drone pilot's license is 16. Dr. Strobel says students will be able to receive a Part 107 Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) License, which is the official license required to fly a drone. She says these are not the type of drones you might buy at a discount store and put under a tree at Christmas.

Photo courtesy: Tri County Tech

Dr. Strobel says the drones that students will learn about are large, unmanned aircraft systems that are approximately four or five feet across. She says these are not the toys you might see flying around your neighborhood.

Tri County Tech is one of 29 CareerTech centers in Oklahoma that is proud to announce the news about a new aerospace program that they are offering. This is being done in conjunction with Oklahoma CareerTech, which has launched an aerospace campaign highlighting career and training opportunities in Oklahoma’s aerospace industry. The campaign, called “Clear for takeoff. Get trained in Oklahoma Aerospace,” will showcase about 40 videos over the next few months featuring the stories of people working and training in nearly every sector of aviation and aerospace.

The Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education provides leadership and resources and assures standards of excellence for a comprehensive statewide system of career and technology education. The system offers programs and services in 29 technology center districts operating on 59 campuses, 394 PK-12 school districts, and 13 Skills Centers campuses, including three juvenile facilities and 31 adult basic education service providers.

The agency is governed by the State Board of Career and Technology Education. It works closely with the State Department of Education and the State Regents for Higher Education to provide a seamless educational system for all Oklahomans.

Tri County Tech is one of Oklahoma’s first CareerTech schools that has a steadfast spirit for innovation and improvement. Their devotion to each other, students, and the life-changing learning they provide fuels their pursuit of excellence. They call this the “Tri County Way.”

Tri County Tech has locations in Bartlesville, Pawhuska, and Nowata in Oklahoma.

If your student wishes to enroll in the new aerospace program, you can call 918.331.3315 or visit Tri County Tech's website.

High school students can speak with their counselors about getting involved in the program as well. Homeschool students that may be interested are encouraged to call about the courses.