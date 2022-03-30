Posted: Mar 30, 2022 2:06 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2022 2:06 PM

Ty Loftis

After COVID-19 forced the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce to cancel the 2020 gala and postpone last year's event to August, things appear to be back to normal, as the 2022 gala is scheduled for Saturday, April 23rd.

The event is set to take place at the Osage County Fairgrounds and there will not only be food and dancing, but plenty of items to bid on, which local businesses have donated. Former Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash goes over some of the things that have been donated in years past.

Sponsorship opportunities are available if interested and you must purchase tickets ahead of time. For information or to purchase tickets, call the Chamber at 918-287-1208.