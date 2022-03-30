Posted: Mar 30, 2022 2:13 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2022 2:13 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) announces that it will hold its first ever Youth Academy this summer.

15 participants ages 13 to 17 will be accepted for the session, which is set to take place from Wednesday, July 6 through Friday, July 8, at Tri County Tech, located at 6101 Nowata Road in Bartlesville. Cadets will learn about tools on a police belt, fingerprinting, team building, traffic stops, and other police related topics.

Applications can be picked up at the BPD, 615 S. Johnstone Avenue. Call 918.338.4050 for more information.