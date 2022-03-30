Posted: Mar 30, 2022 3:15 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2022 3:15 PM

Ty Loftis

The Barnsdall Police Department K-9 Unit has received a donation of body armor from an organization whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests to dogs in law enforcement and other related agencies.

Vested Interest in K9s Inc., which was established in 2009, provided Bow with the protective vest that was sponsored by Leah Beale of Oklahoma City. This is a nationwide program that has provided more than 4,500 vests to dogs for just under seven million dollars. This is made possible because of both private and corporate donations.

Any dog actively working with a local law enforcement agency and at least 20 months old is eligible to receive a vest. If you would like to volunteer or donate, call 508-824-6978.

(Photo Courtesy of Barnsdall Police Department.)