Posted: Mar 30, 2022 5:40 PMUpdated: Mar 30, 2022 5:45 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) warns the public to be weary of a scam call that is going around.

According to WCSO officials, there is a person calling from a 918 area code phone number that is claiming to be a deputy with the Washington County sex offender registration. The caller is a male. The man has made requests for monies to be paid as it is in regards to an arrest warrant.

The WCSO is currently investigating these calls and the scheme being utilized.