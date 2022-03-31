Posted: Mar 31, 2022 7:35 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2022 7:36 AM

Garrett Giles

Pre-Engineering instructors at Tri County Tech present an Engineering Award to a couple of bright students from the Bartlesville District Science Fair.

The award was won by a team at Central Middle School for their project titled, "Using Science to Keep a Basketball Hoop Up." David and Kevin Contreras received the honor on Wednesday. Their teacher and sponsor of the project is Ms. Aspen Pirtle. The students were later treated to a tour of Tri County Tech's Pre-Engineering program.

Applications for this program at 6101 Nowata Road in Bartlesville are open to sophomores, juniors and seniors. Classes start in August.

For more on the program and to apply, click here.