Posted: Mar 31, 2022 10:00 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2022 10:00 AM

Ty Loftis

The City of Pawhuska is hosting a free dump day this Saturday. They will be holding this free service during the first Saturday of April, May, June, July and August. With the Labor Day Weekend taking place in September, they will hold that event during the second weekend of the month.

To qualify, you must be a Pawhuska resident, show an ID and proof of address. You can drop-off items from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 406 Lynn Ave. at the sanitization department. Wood, Roofing materials, tires, refrigerators and freezers are items that won’t be accepted.