Posted: Mar 31, 2022 11:12 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2022 11:12 AM
Skiatook Chamber Holding After Hours Event
Ty Loftis
The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce will be holding a come and go business after hour’s event on Tuesday, April 19th. This will be a time to network and possibly win a few door prizes.
This is a free event, but you are asked to RSVP on the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page. This event is set to take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the FreakStyle Boutique and Screen Printing.
