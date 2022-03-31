Posted: Mar 31, 2022 11:12 AMUpdated: Mar 31, 2022 11:12 AM

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce will be holding a come and go business after hour’s event on Tuesday, April 19th. This will be a time to network and possibly win a few door prizes.

This is a free event, but you are asked to RSVP on the Skiatook Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page. This event is set to take place from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the FreakStyle Boutique and Screen Printing.