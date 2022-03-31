Posted: Mar 31, 2022 12:35 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2022 12:35 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Reservation has added seven storm sirens and five digital control boxes in an effort to keep citizens safe from severe weather. The Southern Plains Tribal Health Board help provide funds for the new sirens. Osage Nation Emergency Management Director Bobby Tallchief had this to say on the assistance from the Board:

“We want to recognize the Southern Plains Tribal Health Board for the grant opportunity as well as former Public Health Nurse Jamie Clark for initiating and pursuing this wonderful gift. We are blessed to be able to provide this extra level of protection for our communities.”

The grant came about from concerns regarding the tornadoes and floods of 2018 and 2019. The new sirens have been put in and tested in Barnsdall, Shidler, Fairfax and the Hominy Industrial Park. More information can be found at the Osage Nation website.