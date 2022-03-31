Posted: Mar 31, 2022 2:49 PMUpdated: Mar 31, 2022 2:49 PM

Max Gross

A court date is upcoming for a Bartlesville man accused of murder in Osage County. Deante Williams is facing first degree murder for the alleged shooting death of Ryan Brown in October 2020.

Williams was slated for trial in early February but a jurisdictional dispute between the two sides allowed for the trial to be delayed. A motion to dismiss had previously been field in the matter but had not been ruled on. Williams will appear in Osage County court on Monday for a motions hearing where a resolution could be reached.

Based on the McGirt Ruling, Osage County may not have jurisdiction to prosecute a crime committed on Indian land by an enrolled member of a tribe. Many prominent local cases have been dismissed on similar motions. Even if the case is dismissed locally the tribes or federal court could still prosecute the defendant. Williams remains in custody at this time on a $1,000,000 bond.