Posted: Apr 01, 2022 1:28 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2022 1:56 PM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Police Department (BPD) reminds you that its block party will take place later this month.

BPD Chief Tracy Roles says they are excited to get together with you and celebrate our great community on Saturday, April 23, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Roles says the fun will stretch from Unity Square to the police department in downtown Bartlesville. He says there will be plenty of cool stuff to do that day.

Community outreach programs and non-profits will be in attendance, including Ray of Hope Advocacy Center, Inc., Project Tribute Foundation, and CrimeStoppers of Bartlesville/Washington County to name a few.

The Bartlesville Public Library will be there to talk to patrons about its Summer Read Program Sign Up, it Library Card Sign Ups, and its book sale. Other perks of attending the block party include kid games, face painting, inflatable bounce houses, free food and drinks, and much more.

The BPD will have a Special Operation Team Demonstration and K-9 Demonstrations. There will be police cars, fire trucks and ambulances that the kids can climb inside of, too.

Bartlesville Police Sergeant Daniel Elkins says there will be a block party cook-off that same day, but the hours will be extended for the occasion to make time for participants. He says the BBQ contest will take place at 300 SE Adams Boulevard from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

You do not have to cook in all three categories to take part in the contest. Sgt. Elkins says the categories include: chicken, ribs, and cook's choice. He says there will be different time turn-ins for each of the groups.

The cook-off will be a non-sanctioned event. No pre-marinated or pre-cooked meats will be allowed.

Prizes will be awarded as well. Sgt. Elkins says the cooks will be competing for bragging rights:

----------

1st-3rd in Ribs, Chicken, and Cook's Choice

Grand Champion Overall

Reserve Grand Champion

----------

Sgt. Elkin says you can drop by the Bartlesville Police Department at 615 S. Johnstone Avenue or visit their Facebook page to fill out a registration form. He says you can email your application to him directly at dbelkins@cityofbartlesville.org if you fill the form out electronically.

The registration form can be found below.