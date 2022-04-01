Posted: Apr 01, 2022 1:36 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2022 1:36 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County road crews in District Two have been working hard to make road repairs along 68th Street all the way down to Rock School Road this week.

The Osage County District 2 Facebook Page says that this weekend, that section of road will be open, but you are still asked to use alternate routes if possible. There is loose gravel on the road, so if you do have to drive in the area, slow down and take your time.