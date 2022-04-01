Posted: Apr 01, 2022 2:25 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2022 2:40 PM

Garrett Giles

A class through the Good Shepherd Child Development Center hosts a whole slew of community helpers this week.

Bartlesville Fire Department (BFD) Deputy Chief Jerry Berry says they were honored to take part in the big week for the child care class. Berry says they brought a fire truck to show to the kiddos. He says they also talked to the preschoolers about basic fire safety.

The firefighters in attendance put on their gear and crawled on the floor with the kids during the session. Berry says this is a great way to interact with children ages four and under and show them what they might look like if they ever had to come rescue them from a fire. He says the goal was to build trust and show the students that there is nothing to be afraid of, even if the outfits look kind of scary.

Berry says they taught kids about hot surfaces, how they should not play with matches and lighters, and much more. He says the lessons should be standard and to the point with younger children so they can better grasp the seriousness of fire situations.

The BFD used to have tours at their stations with elementary-aged students before the coronavirus pandemic. Berry says he believes they may be getting to a point where they open these tours back up to the schools again. He says he believes they could look at bringing the program back as soon as now.

All the schools would have to do is call the fire station and speak with the shift that will be on duty on the day that they want to visit. Berry says the Battalion Chief or Captain in charge of the shift would be in charge of scheduling the tour. He says the BFD does its best to be in the community and provide safety talks whenever they are needed.

Other community helpers that visited the child care class at Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church included a baker, a dentist, and a police officer.

Photo courtesy: Bartlesville Professional Firefighters Local 200