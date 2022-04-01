Posted: Apr 01, 2022 2:39 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2022 2:39 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested and charged after allegedly making violent threats while working for Springs Global. Tatiana Wilson was charged with a felony count of threats to kill during a court appearance in Washington County on Friday.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Industrial Avenue in Bartlesville. Witnesses claim that Wilson was being escorted out of the building and had armed herself with a pair of scissors and a knife. The defendant also stated that should would kill the victim.

The victim said that he had to place a large object between himself and Wilson to further protect himself. Bond for Wilson was set at $25,000 with a condition of no contact with the victim or the business. She is set to return to court on April 22.