Posted: Apr 01, 2022 2:50 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2022 2:50 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council is set to go through a light agenda when they meet again.

The Council may approve a resolution to amend the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget, increasing revenues by approximately $1,868 dollars. The amendment, if approved, would also increase expenditures by the same amount.

The meeting will take place in the Council Chambers of City Hall, located at 411 E. Don Tyler Avenue, on Monday, April 4, at 7:00 p.m. The Dewey Public Works Authority meeting will follow.