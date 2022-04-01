Posted: Apr 01, 2022 2:55 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2022 2:55 PM

Ty Loftis

Enrollment for students entering Pre-K and Kindergarten at Skiatook Public Schools will have the opportunity to do so from Monday, April 25th through Friday, April 29th. This must be done virtually on a computer.

For those looking to enroll their child into Pre-K, it is on a first-come, first-serve basis and you can find a link to request access to enter the portal on the Skiatook Public Schools Facebook Page. Required documents to fill out the form include a proof or residency, birth certificate, valid drivers license for the guardian and up to date immunization records.

Those who fail to enroll their child by April 29th must go to the High School on Thursday, July 28th to complete the process. For any questions, call 918-396-2295.