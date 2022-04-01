Posted: Apr 01, 2022 2:59 PMUpdated: Apr 01, 2022 2:59 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday to answer to charges stemming from an alleged break-in incident. Anthony Lein was charged with second degree burglary and malicious injury to property over $1,000.

According to an affidavit, the alleged incident on February 8 at a residence on the 300 block of Dewey Avenue in Bartlesville. It is alleged that Lein was one of the suspects who entered the upstairs portion of the building. Neither men were residents or had permission to be there.

The victim claims that vacant building was destroyed. There was severe damage to fluorescent light tubes and heavy damage to a bathroom stall. Still images showed two men inside of the building on February 8 and then leaving the next morning.

Bond was set by warrant at $10,000. Lein is due back in court on April 22.