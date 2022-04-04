Posted: Apr 04, 2022 9:22 AMUpdated: Apr 04, 2022 9:22 AM

Garrett Giles

Wesleyan Christian School (WCS) invites you to its “Leaders for Tomorrow” fundraising luncheon, scheduled for Thursday, April 7, from noon to 1:00 p.m.

There is no charge for the luncheon. You will enter through the gym and proceed to the Youth Chapel at 1780 Silver Lake Road in Bartlesville. Tours are optional after 1:00 o’clock.

WCS school officials state that their students are nearing the end of a successful school year which saw an amazing 25-percent growth in enrollment.

A registration link can be found here.

Have questions about donating? Send an email to Darla Otto at dotto@wcsbartlesville.org.