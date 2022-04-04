Posted: Apr 04, 2022 10:03 AMUpdated: Apr 04, 2022 10:06 AM

An inspection service agreement between Summit Fire and Security (Summit) and the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) receives approval.

WCSO Lieutenant James Pendergraft, who serves as the Jail Administrator at the Detention Center in Bartlesville, says the agreement is in regards to the facilities fire suppression system. Lt. Pendergraft says Summit has stepped up to help them in previous years with yearly and annual inspections needed to stay within jail standards. He says the agreement includes the systems in the dispatch area as well as everything in the jail.

Summit will offer their services once a year, but if they discover any discrepancies, the situation will be handled separately. The contract is estimated to cost $3,279. The Washington County Commissioners unanimously approved this item on Monday morning.

Later in the meeting, the Commissioners approved a facility rental agreement with the Bartlesville Community Center (BCC). This will allow Washington County to host the CED #1 meeting scheduled to take place on Thursday, August 25, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Commissioner Mike Dunlap says the facility is great for a meeting such as this one. He says it went well the last time they hosted this event at the BCC. The summer meeting used to be held at the Nowata County Fairgrounds in Nowata.

A report of the Washington County Health Department for March 2022 would be approved, too. Commissioner Mike Bouvier noted that collections came in at $16,573.28. He says vouchers were issued in the same amount, bringing the report to an ending balance of $0.