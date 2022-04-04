Posted: Apr 04, 2022 10:46 AMUpdated: Apr 04, 2022 10:49 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners hold a workshop to develop a response to a letter recently issued by the City of Dewey written in opposition to the potential creation of a new Green Country Expo Center.

Chairman Mitch Antle says the intent is to answer the questions the Dewey City Council raised in their mid-March meeting. He says he wants an opportunity to make it known that he disagrees with the statement by the City of Dewey that Washington County has neglected the Fairgrounds location in Dewey for decades.

Improvements to the current site for the past three years or so were discussed. Commissioner Mike Dunlap says they have made repairs to the roof over the years. He also says they have made vast upgrades to the heating and air system, which was partial funded by a $50,000 REAP Grant.

Commissioner Mike Bouvier says the Washington County Public Facilities Authority (WCPFA) would not meet again until Tuesday, April 19. Bouvier says the WCPFA will probably have a better idea where they stand to answer the questions then. He says they would be able to have more definitive answers about the potential for a new County Fairgrounds site a few miles south of Bartlesville.

The WCPFA is the group leading the way on the Green Country Expo Center project. Commissioner Bouvier is the Chairman of the WCPFA. He says it is still uncertain as to if the project is going to be happening or not. If there is traction for the project, it has been said that a vote could go before the public this summer.

The City of Dewey's letter was in response to the feasibility report given to the WCPFA in early-March. To read more on the feasibility report, click here.

Chairman Antle says he did not become aware of the letter until Bartlesville Radio wrote an article on the opposition to the proposed Green Country Expo site. He says he has since spoken with Dewey Mayor Tom Hays about the letter and received a copy to review so the Commissioners can respond.

To read more on the City of Dewey's letter, click here.

Legal counsel has reviewed Washington County's letter as mentioned by Chairman Antle, who says they want to ensure that they are not overstepping with their response.

The letter will be considered for approval by the Washington County Commissioners in their next meeting, which is scheduled for Monday, April 11, at 9:30 a.m.