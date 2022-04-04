Posted: Apr 04, 2022 1:04 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2022 1:04 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Courthouse is getting ready to undergo some changes, as construction of an annex will soon begin. With that, some county offices are changing locations. Two such departments are the E-911 and Planning and Zoning Departments. At Monday’s Board of Osage County Commissioners Meeting, District One Commissioner Randall Jones said this will help free up some office space.

The building, which will be located at 212 E. 6th Street in Pawhuska, will be big enough to hold Planning and Zoning meetings. Planning and Zoning Director Jake Bruno requested that a few upgrades, such as new carpet and a fresh coat of paint, be made to the building that they will be moving into.