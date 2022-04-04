Posted: Apr 04, 2022 1:48 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2022 1:48 PM

Ty Loftis

When Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland resigned last month, she gave a written notice saying she would stay on for 30 more days. In two weeks, Bland will serve her final day in that role.

On Monday, the Board of Osage County Commissioners said it is important to begin moving on finding someone to fill that vacancy. District One Commissioner Randall Jones explained what the first step would be.

Jones said even though the job hasn’t been posted yet, there has been a lot of interest shown.

Bland also served as Pawhuska’s Chamber of Commerce Director. Her last day serving in that capacity will also be on Monday, April 18th.