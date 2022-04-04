Posted: Apr 04, 2022 2:13 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2022 2:13 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville was arrested on a warrant for an alleged robbery incident. Michael Gillispie appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing a felony count of robbery by force. Bond was set at $75,000 by warrant.

According to an affidavit, Bartlesville Police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Washington Boulevard on March 28. It is alleged that the victim was walking home from work when Gillispie approached her in a vehicle.

The defendant claimed that he was owed money by the female victim and he took her purse before driving away. The victim claims that Gillispie forced the purse away from her. Inside the bag were the victims ID, wallet and a small amount of cash.

The defendant has multiple felony convictions out of Rogers County. Gillispie is due back in court on April 22.